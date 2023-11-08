Rui Hachimura has cleared protocols, available vs. Rockets, Anthony Davis out, Jaxson Hayes questionable

Update: Anthony Davis has officially been ruled out due to abductor/hip spasms against the Rockets per the Lakers.

Update: Anthony Davis won’t play tonight due to the adductor/hip spasm. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 9, 2023

The following is the original injury report prior to the official announcement of Davis’ status.

The Lakers injury report has been filled with key rotation players all year, but that list will be a bit smaller when the Lakers play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Taurean Prince has already returned for the Lakers and started on Monday and now, per the Lakers, Rui Hachimura has cleared protocols and is available.

Hachimura has cleared protocols and is available tonight, per the Lakers. https://t.co/HPxTPVY802 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 8, 2023

Hachimura has struggled to be the key bench player Darvin Ham had envisioned at the start of the year. Still, his size should help with the Lakers rebounding woes and I expect his offense to eventually regress to the mean and be the productive mid-range threat he was most of last year.

Anthony Davis on his hip injury and availability for tonight in Houston: “It feels better” pic.twitter.com/ZqhDutGUBD — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 8, 2023

Anthony Davis' status is still officially labeled as questionable as he's warming up and said his hip "feels better," but his status for the game remains unchanged.

Obviously, Davis playing would help the Lakers' chances of winning, but only if he can be the dominant Davis he's been all season. If he's not ready to go or comes in and makes an injury worse, then it's not worth the risk of pushing himself in the eighth game of the year. That must be a decision between the Lakers medical staff and Davis.

Jaxson Hayes is also still labeled as questionable. The Lakers are proceeding with caution with his ankle injury, but don't expect him to miss significant time. Hayes, like Davis and Hachimura, gives the Lakers size they desperately lack with his absence and with Hayes shooting 50% from the field, having him available gives the Lakers another big that can apply rim pressure and protect the paint on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lakers are currently on a two-game losing streak and looking to win their first road game of the season and return to the .500 mark on the year.

Having these players back would mean Ham won't have to run more of a playoff rotation of just six to eight guys. You'd much rather see Hachimura and Hayes out there instead of Colin Catselton and Maxwell Lewis, respectfully, if you want to win.

