Rui Hachimura probable to return vs. Rockets, Jaxson Hayes, Anthony Davis questionable

The Lakers may have the rarest thing happen to them yet this season: have players return from injury in consecutive games.

On Monday, Taurean Prince returned from injury and back into the starting lineup after a knee injury. Now, on Wednesday, Rui Hachimura looks set to join him.

Hachimura is listed as probable to return from a concussion for the Lakers game vs. the Rockets on Wednesday. Anthony Davis (hip spasms) and Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable.

- Rui Hachimura is probable to return from his concussion vs. Houston



- Anthony Davis is questionable with his hip spasm injury



- Jaxson Hayes is questionable with the ankle sprain that ruled him out on Monday pic.twitter.com/R5sTdUTkZf — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 7, 2023

Hachimura last played against the Kings on Oct. 29. Since then, he’s missed the team's last four games while in concussion protocols. Before Monday’s game, head coach Darvin Ham noted that Hachimura was considered day-to-day and progressing in his rehab.

Anthony Davis is also, obviously, the other big question mark in the game. Against Miami, Davis suffered hip spasms in the second quarter, tried to play through it while exiting the game multiple times and eventually conceded, not playing in the fourth quarter as a result.

After the game, he stated he was confident he would be available on Wednesday against Houston. For now, though, he’s considered questionable, at least officially.

Hayes is also considered questionable but the news around him was optimistic as well. Ham mentioned pregame on Monday that his ankle sprain was an injury he could battle through later in the season but the team opted not to this early into the campaign.

Overall, this is a host of good news for the Lakers on the injury front, so expect something drastically bad to happen.

