Dillon Brooks says he’s ‘ready to lock him up’ ahead of rematch with LeBron James

As if there weren’t enough storylines surrounding the Lakers through the team’s first seven games of the season, Wednesday will certainly serve as one of the games with the most noise around it. At least from one side.

The Lakers’ trip to Houston to face the Rockets means the first meeting between the purple and gold and Dillon Brooks since last season’s playoffs. And, to the utter surprise of no one, Brooks is talking beforehand.

The last time the Lakers saw Brooks, they hung a 40-piece on him and the Grizzlies, eliminating them from the playoffs in Game 6 of the first round, 125-85. LeBron scored 22 points on 9-13 shooting in that game, a final stat line that had much more to do with the amount of time he spent on the bench in the blowout than anything Brooks did defensively.

To Brooks’ credit, he did actually finish the game without being ejected, shooting 4-11 from the field in 26 minutes. That would serve as his final game as a member of the Grizzlies as they very publicly moved on from him. Only an insane Rockets contract saved him from losing out on lots of money from that Lakers series.

But, hey, good for Brooks because he’s had a strong start to the season shooting the ball. When it comes to locking LeBron up, though, Brooks has never done that. In 11 regular season meetings, LeBron has averaged 25.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game on 52% shooting.

Readily available facts have never really stopped Brooks from talking, though, so it certainly won’t now.

