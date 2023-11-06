Anthony Davis exits game with ‘hip spasm’ vs. Heat

While the Lakers have faced a host of injury issues this season, there may be no bigger potential blow than the one they experienced in the first half on Monday. Late in the second quarter against the Heat, Anthony Davis exited the game with an apparent left leg injury.

Anthony Davis is heading to the locker room with the training staff to get checked out. He was grimacing after contesting a shot, and walked gingerly off the floor. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 7, 2023

During halftime, Shams Charania of The Athletic provided an update, noting that Davis had experienced a very unique injury in a “groin spasm,” though he would immediately correct himself by calling it a hip spasm.

Hip/groin spasm for Davis, who will warm up at halftime and see how he feels. https://t.co/46gQGL0tzu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2023

The Lakers say Anthony Davis experience hip spasms late in the second quarter. He’ll warm up after halftime to determine if he can continue or not. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2023

Davis would warm up during halftime and attempt to play in the second half. However, only two minutes into the third quarter, the Lakers were forced to call a timeout as Davis was clearly hampered by the injury and would be taken out of the game. He would, again, immediately head to the locker room during the break.

AD's body language before checking in to start the third quarter looked miserably uncomfortable. Was hoping that was just me reading too much into five seconds of a TV broadcast, but unfortunately, not the case. Was barely moving while trying to play. AK https://t.co/7Z1wQ3TDs1 — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) November 7, 2023

Whatever the injury is, Davis did all he could to play through it. After it looked like his night was done, Davis returned again and looked fine for most of the third quarter.

However, again late in the period, Davis would come up hobbling and would again check out of the game. This time, he stayed on the bench, seemingly a small positive. That was the final time he would take the court in this one as he did not return in the fourth quarter.

Based purely on observation, it appeared to be an injury that was repeatedly spasming throughout the quarter, severely limiting Davis each time it happened.

During the playoffs last season, Davis dealt with a hip injury that did not sideline him but was noticeable at times. That, however, was on his right hip while Monday’s injury was on his left hip.

There wasn’t any notable play that Davis suffered the injury on, though he was visibly hampered by the injury. Davis was forced to play a couple of defensive possessions while limping, showing that it was a noteworthy injury before the Lakers called timeout.

Now, the question will be how much will this impact Davis and is it an injury that will keep him out for any period of time? Even at full health, the Lakers can’t afford to have Davis out with injury, and they are far, far from fully healthy.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

