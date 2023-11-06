Lakers fall to Heat as Anthony Davis exits with hip inury

A huge fourth-quarter comeback from the Lakers, led by a herculean LeBron James performance, came up short in Miami on Monday, with the purple and gold falling 108-107. Adding literal injury to insult, the Lakers also saw Anthony Davis exit the game with a hip injury that kept him out of the contest for the fourth quarter.

LeBron James gave more than a valiant effort against his former team, scoring 30 points on 13-23 shooting and Austin Reaves also looks like he’s gotten his groove fully back scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and nine assists. Davis had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes before he ended his night early.

Davis suffered a hip spasm that forced him on and off the court throughout the rest of the game and greatly limited his mobility. Given his injury history, fans will be waiting on bated breath for an update on his status moving forward.

After struggling with poor opening quarters, the starters took care of business in the first 12 minutes versus Miami. With L.A. winning the battle for the boards and getting production from every starter, with James beginning the first with nine points to help the Lakers end the quarter even at 33.

Miami, who held the fifth-best three-point shooting percentage in the NBA coming into the night, went 9-12 from deep in the first half to help them take a three-point advantage into the break. In the closing minutes of the second frame, Davis suffered the injury that would have him yo-yo-ing in and out of the game the remainder of the way.

Davis gave it a go during the opening minutes of the third but checked out for good at the 1:41 mark, unable to be effective and mobile.

With Davis out, James was aggressive in the third, keeping the Lakers in the game with back-to-back dunks trying to jumpstart the offense. Once James checked out with 5:31 left in the third, however, Miami went on a 10-0 run and broke the game wide-open, holding an eleven-point edge entering the fourth.

James continued leading the charge in the final frame, cutting the deficit to six and denying Tyler Herro with a chasedown block.

CHASEDOWN BLOCK BY BRON pic.twitter.com/TntVGhlb6T — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 7, 2023

But after a pair of Jamie Jaquez Jr. layups, a clutch Bam Adebayo jumper, and a D’Angelo Russell ejection, all the Lakers momentum was seemingly killed.

L.A., however, was unwilling to throw in the towel. Christian Wood hit a three to get within one and after a James basket, the Lakers got to within one, but after getting the final look of the game, Cam Reddish failed to hit the open three and the comeback fell just short.

Key Takeaways

An update on Davis’ injury report is all that matters. We can discuss rebounding, slow starts and what the best rotations are, but if Davis is unable to play, this team’s potential has to be reined in a lot. We don’t know what Davis’ status will be for the Lakers' upcoming game against Houston, but we will update the injury report as soon as the Lakers announce Davis’ status.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.