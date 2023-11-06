Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of November 6th-November 12

Welcome to week 3 of the NBA season. One surprising element of the early season is how the rookie and sophomore players are stepping up for their teams. That will make the early season and perhaps the rest of the season difficult, whereas expected wins will not be so easy to come by.

The Lakers are 3-3 and the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Heading into the road trip, five players were on the injury report: Taurean Prince, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino.

That being said let’s look at the non-Lakers games this upcoming week.

November 6th 2023

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Warriors vs Pistons

Spurs vs Pacers

Mavs vs Magic

Wizards vs 76ers

Bucks vs Nets

Clippers vs Knicks

Jazz vs Bulls

Kings vs Rockets

Celtics vs Timberwolves

Hawks vs Thunder

Pelicans vs Nuggets vote view results 0% Warriors vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Pelicans vs Nuggets (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

November 8th 2023

Washington Wizards vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Chicago Bulls on Suns Live at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Wizards vs Hornets

Jazz vs Pacers

Celtics vs 76ers

Clippers vs Nets

Spurs vs Knicks

Suns vs Bulls

Heat vs Grizzlies

Pistons vs Bucks

Pelicans vs Timberwolves

Cavs vs Thunder

Raptors vs Mavs

Warriors vs Nuggets

Trail Blazers vs Kings vote view results 0% Wizards vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Suns vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Pelicans vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Warriors vs Nuggets (0 votes)

0% Trail Blazers vs Kings (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

November 9th 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic on NBA TV at 9:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Bucks vs Pacers

Hawks vs Magic vote view results 0% Bucks vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Magic (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

November 10th 2023

All In-Season Tournament games

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live and Spectrum Sports Net at 10:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What In Season tournament game should we watch? 76ers vs Pistons

Hornets vs Wizards

Nets vs Celtics

Pels vs Rockets

Jazz vs Grizzlies

Timberwolves vs Spurs

Clippers vs Mavs

Thunder vs Kings vote view results 0% 76ers vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Nets vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Pels vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Spurs (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Kings (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

November 11th 2023

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic at 6:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors on NBA TV at 8:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Bucks vs Magic

Raptors vs Celtics

Heat vs Hawks

Cavs vs Warriors vote view results 0% Bucks vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Warriors (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

November 12th 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks at 12:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Clippers at 3:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs San Antonio Spurs at 7:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Hornets vs Knicks

Wizards vs Nets

Grizzlies vs Clippers

Pacers vs 76ers

Pistons vs Bulls

Nuggets vs Rockets

Mavs vs Pels

Heat vs Spurs

Thunder vs Suns

Timberwolves vs Warriors vote view results 0% Hornets vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Clippers (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Mavs vs Pels (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Spurs (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Suns (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Warriors (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter. You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.