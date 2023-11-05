Taurean Prince set to return vs. Heat, Rui Hachimura remains out

The Lakers finally have a bit of good news on the injury front early this season. Taurean Prince will return after missing the team’s last two games, but the Lakers will still be without several other players.

Rui Hachimura will miss his fourth straight game due to a concussion, joining the likes of Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent on the sideline. The newest addition to the injury report is Jaxson Hayes, who is listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain.

Looks like Taurean Prince is clear to return for the Lakers tomorrow vs. Heat.



Jaxson Hayes is questionable.



Rui Hachimura remains in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/W90l9NPm0q — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 5, 2023

Following Saturday’s contest in Orlando, head coach Darvin Ham was asked about Hachimura and Prince's availability for Monday’s game. Per Ham, both were expected to go through drills and tests on the team’s off day on Sunday before a decision would be made.

While it did not end in good news for Hachimura for Monday, the fact he is close enough to a return that he is going through drills and/or tests to determine if he can be cleared to play feels like a bit of good news. It certainly feels like his return is close.

But seemingly any good news must be met with bad news as Hayes being the addition to the report is suboptimal. The Lakers can’t really afford an injury at any position despite having a number of centers available right now. Take away Hayes and, immediately, the team’s big man depth evaporates and creates another huge issue.

The Lakers have no choice but to take the good with the bad on this, though it would certainly be nice if there was no catch and the Lakers could simply get healthy.

