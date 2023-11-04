Darvin Ham says ‘you can’t scheme rebounding’ to win the battle of the boards.

The Lakers suffered an ugly loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, where all of the team’s flaws were on full display. From shooting 26% from three to another poor opening quarter, it seemed everything that could go wrong did for the purple and gold.

The clearest issue for the Lakers on Saturday had to be their rebounding numbers. They were outrebounded 51-40 and struggled particularly on the offensive glass, managing only 10 boards compared to Orlando’s 19.

The Lakers have been just a miserable defensive team tonight. Bad rebounding, too many fouls. Visibly frustrated. — Dan Woike (Click the pic ⬇️ to read) (@DanWoikeSports) November 5, 2023

This resulted in just 15 second chance points for L.A. compared to Orlando’s 36. When Darvin Ham was asked postgame about the rebounding discrepancy, he seemed frustrated with the effort and execution of his team.

“You can’t scheme rebounding you have to want to go and get the damn ball, plain and simple. The shot goes up if somebody, if your opponent is in your area, you got to get hits put bodies on bodies and be the most aggressive one to the ball, that’s it,” Ham said. “There’s no play I can draw up to get more rebounds. There’s no play I can draw up to have more guys there and when we do have guys there, we’re showing clips with four or five white jerseys and one blue jersey in the middle and that blue jersey is coming up with the ball.”

Pat Riley once said, “No rebounds, no rings.” If you aren’t winning the rebounding battle, it’s hard to win games unless you are shooting so lights out that rebounds aren’t possible. And with the Lakers shooting 46.7% from the field, which puts them at league average, that’s not their current scenario.

Part of the issue is effort, sure, the other is size. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Taurean Prince are all out for the Lakers. Vincent and Prince are solidified starters and all these players give you size that cannot be found on the bench when they are absent. Ham may not be able to scheme an action to have players crashing the boards, but the effort and energy better improve by Monday because if there’s one thing the Miami Heat are known for, it is their effort. If L.A. can’t match it, they’ll be losing their second game of this road trip.

