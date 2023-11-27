Discussion Thread for Non Lakers games: Week of November 27th- December 3rd

Welcome to week 6 of the NBA season. Last week of group play for the In-Season Tournament. Who will rise to the Wild Card spot? The Lakers are X-X and the X seed in the Western Conference. Lakers updates.
That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games this upcoming week
November 27th
Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET
Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacer at 7:00 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET
November 28th
In-Season Tournament
Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET
Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET
Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on TNT at 7:30 PM ET
Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings on TNT at 10:00 PM ET
November 29th
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET
Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET
Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors on Suns Live at 7:30 PM ET
Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET
Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET
LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
November 30th
Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET
Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET
Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on NBATV
Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET
Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET
Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET
LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on NBATV at 10:00 PM ET
December 1st
Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET
Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET
December 2nd
Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers at 4:00PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET
Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET
New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 9:00 PM ET
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings on NBA at 10:00PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
