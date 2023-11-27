 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Discussion Thread for Non Lakers games: Week of November 27th- December 3rd

Week 6 is underway and here is this weeks slate of games!!

By BeautifulLakes
Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks
Donovan Mitchell goes up against a high paced Hawks team during one of the last In-Season tournament games for group play
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Welcome to week 6 of the NBA season. Last week of group play for the In-Season Tournament. Who will rise to the Wild Card spot? The Lakers are X-X and the X seed in the Western Conference. Lakers updates.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games this upcoming week

November 27th

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacer at 7:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET

November 28th

In-Season Tournament

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

November 29th

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors on Suns Live at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

November 30th

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on NBATV

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on NBATV at 10:00 PM ET

December 1st

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET

December 2nd

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers at 4:00PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 9:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings on NBA at 10:00PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

