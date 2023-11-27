Discussion Thread for Non Lakers games: Week of November 27th- December 3rd

Welcome to week 6 of the NBA season. Last week of group play for the In-Season Tournament. Who will rise to the Wild Card spot? The Lakers are X-X and the X seed in the Western Conference. Lakers updates.

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games this upcoming week

November 27th

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacer at 7:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers on NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Wizards vs Pistons

Trail Blazers vs Pacers

Pels vs Jazz

Nuggets vs Clippers vote view results 0% Wizards vs Pistons (0 votes)

100% Trail Blazers vs Pacers (1 vote)

0% Pels vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Clippers (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

November 28th

In-Season Tournament

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What IST game should we watch? Bulls vs Celtics

Raptors vs Nets

Hawks vs Cavs

Bucks vs Heat

Hornets vs Knicks

Thunder vs Timberwolves

Rockets vs Mavs

Warriors vs Kings vote view results 0% Bulls vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Cavs (0 votes)

100% Bucks vs Heat (1 vote)

0% Hornets vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

0% Rockets vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Warriors vs Kings (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

November 29th

Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Toronto Raptors on Suns Live at 7:30 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Wizards vs Magic

Suns vs Raptors

Jazz vs Grizzlies

76ers vs Pels

Rockets vs Nuggets

Clippers vs Kings vote view results 0% Wizards vs Magic (0 votes)

100% Suns vs Raptors (1 vote)

0% Jazz vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% 76ers vs Pels (0 votes)

0% Rockets vs Nuggets (0 votes)

0% Clippers vs Kings (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

November 30th

Portland Trail Blazers vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on NBATV

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors on NBATV at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Trail Blazers vs Cavs

Hornets vs Nets

Pacers vs Heat

Pistons vs Knicks

Bucks vs Bulls

Jazz vs Timberwolves

Hawks vs Spurs

Clippers vs Warriors vote view results 0% Trail Blazers vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Knicks (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Spurs (0 votes)

100% Clippers vs Warriors (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now

December 1st

Washington Wizards vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Wizards vs Magic

76ers vs Celtics

Knicks vs Raptors

Grizzlies vs Mavs

Spurs vs Pelicans

Nuggets vs Suns vote view results 100% Wizards vs Magic (1 vote)

0% 76ers vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Knicks vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Suns (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

December 2nd

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers at 4:00PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets at 5:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 9:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings on NBA at 10:00PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch for the last day of Week 6? Warriors vs Clippers

Timberwolves vs Hornets

Magic vs Nets

Cavs vs Pistons

Pacers vs Heat

Pels vs Bulls

Hawks vs Bucks

Thunder vs Mavs

Grizzlies vs Suns

Trail Blazers vs Jazz

Nuggets vs Kings vote view results 0% Warriors vs Clippers (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Magic vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Pels vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Thunder vs Mavs (0 votes)

100% Grizzlies vs Suns (1 vote)

0% Trail Blazers vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Kings (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.