Film study: Breaking down Cam Reddish’s defensive potential

Cam Reddish has certainly faced his share of challenges since coming into the NBA. He went from being one of the top-rated high schoolers in his class — a player who Minnesota Timberwolves budding superstar Anthony Edwards deemed the toughest player he’s ever had to play against — to his fifth team in just as many years, signing a veteran minimum, two-year deal with the Lakers with the hope that might finally get close to that potential.

However, that potential looked farther and farther away as Reddish struggled in the preseason with his confidence. Many questioned why coach Darvin Ham continued to stick with him even into the regular season, particularly over the likes of Max Christie who flashed his two-way potential over the summer.

Those voices were arguably never louder than when Reddish missed an open corner three to win the game on the road vs the Miami Heat. However, even as his shot has come on since that game thanks at least in part to his teammates’ encouragement, one thing that has not wavered with Reddish this season is his commitment and aptitude on the defensive side of the ball.

Let's take a closer look at the film to break down the potential he’s showing on that end:

Anything this early into the season has to be accompanied with a caution of small sample size. That being said, the attributes we’re seeing from Cam defensively are things he’s certainly capable of doing on a night-in and night-out basis, especially on a team and environment that instills him with ultimate confidence and belief.

Thus far, that defensive commitment has earned him a starting role to provide much-needed wing play and although it’s hard to project out how long that will continue, the early signs on the defensive end hint at an extremely high ceiling.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, is a youth basketball coach at the U12 level and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training.

Combining his background in biomechanics, movement science, and learning science - he consults in a variety of sports including basketball on movement mechanics and skill acquisition. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC and analyzes the Lakers from a skills & medical perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.