Gabe Vincent to be re-evaluated again in two weeks, Jalen Hood-Schifino cleared for ‘return to play’ progression

The Lakers provided updates on both Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) on Thursday with the news being on two much different planes.

The good news is that Hood-Schifino is cleared for a “return to play” progression. The bad news, though, is that Vincent will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.

Lakers updates: Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) is progressing and will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.



Jalen Hood-Schifino (right patella contusion) has begun a return-to-play progression. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) November 16, 2023

Let’s start with the good news, mainly because there isn’t much to elaborate on. As with Jarred Vanderbilt recently, while Hood-Schifino is cleared for “return to play” progression, it’s a vague term that doesn’t offer anything concrete regarding a timeline. The Lakers intentionally do that to both keep the pressure off the player from returning on a certain date but also so they don’t have to commit to any sort of timeline themselves.

This may be why the update on Vincent is even more concerning. While they can say he is progressing in his rehab, the fact they aren’t even going to re-evaluate him again for two more weeks isn’t great. And if it’s starting to bring up memories of Kendrick Nunn, that’s both fair and also a bit premature.

But it isn’t trending in a good direction.

If Vincent is two weeks from even being cleared to a “return to play” progression, then he’s three or four weeks from even getting back on the court, realistically.

Fortunately, the Lakers have the depth to absorb the injury, but it also means they’ll have to reintegrate Vincent into a more established rotation even further down the line. It’s certainly a subpar situation but one that is largely out of anyone’s control, no matter hos frustrating it is for all involved.

