Anthony Davis says hip bothered him vs. Kings, not using it as excuse

Anthony Davis had his worst performance of the season against the Kings on Wednesday. After, he did acknowledge his hip was bothering him, but refused to use it as an excuse for his play.

By Edwin Garcia
Sacramento Kings v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis has been a prominent presence on the injury report this season, dealing with a hip spasm that forced him to miss the Lakers game versus the Houston Rockets on November 8.

While still playing through the injury and having stellar performances like his defensive dominance against the Grizzlies, Davis took a huge step down in the matchup with the Kings, looking bad in all facets of the game.

Afterward, Davis did acknowledge his hip being a factor in his play.

“They’re still treating it every day,” Davis said. “Obviously, you don’t get that day to really attack it with a back-to-back but it is what it is. I still have to go play, have to be more effective. It was still bothering me a little but still have to go out there and do my job.”

During the game, there were moments where you could visually see the discomfort Davis had. He would grimace and gingerly walk to the sideline during timeouts or touch the top of his hip to massage the pain away. The medical staff did come over to him a couple of times, but he quickly denied any help or assistance and still played 35 minutes.

Before fans come at Davis with pitchforks, he made it clear his hip discomfort is not justification for his poor performance.

“I just played bad,” Davis said. “I’m not going to put it on anything. It was just missed shots. I just played like s— tonight, to be honest. Just that simple.”

This isn’t the first nor likely the last time Davis will have a poor game. On nights like this, his play and discourse regarding it can quickly become divisive.

Ultimately, while Davis’ honesty and accountability are appreciated, actions speak louder than words. If Davis wants to show remorse, he must be aggressive and play better. If he’s legitimately hurt, then he should sit until he can be a benefit instead of a detriment to the team.

As long as he’s logging his standard amount of play, fans will expect the top-level production he’s known for and has demonstrated for most of the season.

