Lakers barbecue Grizzlies in blowout In-Season Tournament victory

The Lakers continued their utter dominance over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, moving to 2-0 in the In-Season Tournament with a dominating 134-107 win.

While Memphis was depleted on the night and endured multiple more injuries in the game, the hosts more than took care of business from the jump. LA shot 22-35 from the 3-point line — tying the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game — and held Memphis to 36.8% shooting from the field in their most impressive game of the season.

Anthony Davis turned this game into a block party swatting six of them to add to his 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. D’Angelo Russell led the team with 24 points and five assists.

In his return, LeBron James tallied 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just 23 minutes. Rui Hachimura continued his strong play with 23 points off the bench.

AD and LeBron James both came out strong to start the game. AD picked up two blocks and LeBron was 2-2 from behind the arc early on. Midway through the first quarter after an outlet pass by LeBron, AD and Santi Aldama got into a scuffle before Davis and Desmond Bane got a little heated with each other as well.

Anthony Davis and the Lakers and Grizzlies turn to start a scuffle pic.twitter.com/xjExvBBhgc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

Technical fouls were given to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, AD, Santi, Desmond and D’Angelo Russell. Rui Hachimura came into the game shortly after and put in work, scoring nine points. For the second game in a row, the Lakers did not go down double digits in the first, instead shooting 50% from the field and ending the quarter on top, 37-26.

The Grizzlies started the second quarter a bit stronger and were able to get the deficit down to eight, but Cam Reddish answered back with a 3-pointer. Jaxson Hayes came into the game and did a lot of work that won’t show up on the stat sheet. One thing that will, though, came after he missed one of his free throws, got the rebound and threw down a vicious dunk.

how to follow your shot 101: pic.twitter.com/ipwrK36oBe — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2023

With about four minutes left in the half, the Lakers got their lead up to 20. The Lakers capped off an excellent half of basketball with a behind-the-back pass by LeBron to D’Lo for a three. The Lakers led at the half, 74-51. This was also the first time this season they led at the half.

The Lakers continued their stellar play by extending the lead up to 27. Reddish has continued showing off his great play, which included a nice pass to AD for a layup.

The Grizzlies started making a few more shots in the quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr., who was having an abysmal game, got it within 21 but LeBron answered back with a 3-pointer.

AD had complete dominance over JJJ, blocking him again after doing so a few times in the first half. With six minutes left in the quarter, the Grizzlies slowly chipped away at the lead getting it to 16. The Lakers answered back extending the lead to 22. AD turned this game into a defensive masterclass, increasing his block total to six.

AD reaches WAY up for block number 6⃣ on the night



NBA In-Season Tournament

West Group A action on NBA App

https://t.co/0IVYAYRkm0 pic.twitter.com/vCe6rkXNH1 — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2023

The lead went up to 28 for the Lakers after a D’Angelo 3-pointer with three minutes left. D’Angelo put on a clinic scoring 12 straight points for the Lakers. At the end of the third, the Lakers led 107-86.

The fourth quarter started with both teams missing shots, but Austin Reaves nailed a 3-pointer to end that. The lead was down to 18 after the Grizzlies, led by Santi’s 21 points, started making more of their shots.

Rui knocked down the Lakers’ 19th made 3-pointer of the night. In another impressive moment of the night, Reaves threw a lob to Jaxson who threw it down with authority, exciting the Lakers bench and fans. Rui knocked down the 21st three of the night.

The Lakers tied the franchise record for threes with 22, thanks to Max Christie. Rui had himself quite a fourth quarter upping his scoring to 23 points with a late barrage of buckets. This marked the first game this season where both AD and LeBron rested the entire fourth quarter of a game.

Anthony Davis asked postgame on @SpectrumSN when the last time he and LeBron could rest in a 4th quarter and have fun



"It's been a while...Actually, it's probably the last time we played against them." — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) November 15, 2023

Key Takeaways:

This is the first time this season the Lakers played a complete game with excellent performances all around. Five players made more than two 3-pointers tonight.

Since returning from concussion protocol, Rui has put in consistent performances. Scoring in double digits in four of the last five games.

The Lakers, who have mainly struggled with rebounding this season, won the battle tonight. Although this was a dominant win, it’s worth noting the Lakers had 18 turnovers tonight. Something to keep an eye on.

The Lakers’ next game is against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 7 P.M. PT on Spectrum SportsNet and ESPN.

