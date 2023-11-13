Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of November 13th-19th

Welcome to week four of the NBA season. Around the league, it is notable how the NBA is trying to make the early season more exciting with the In-Season Tournament, but perhaps those have made injuries more likely. The Lakers have a 5-5 record and the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Rui Hachimura returned last week and while Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabriel Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out.
That being said let’s look at the Non-Lakers games this upcoming week:
November 13th
New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on NBATV at 7:30 PM ET
Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game should we watch?
-
33%
Knicks vs Celtics
-
0%
Wizards vs Raptors
-
33%
Bulls vs Bucks
-
33%
Cavs vs Kings
November 14th
In-Season Tournament
Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET
Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET
Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET
San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT at 7:30 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET
LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 10:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM
Poll
What In-Season Tournament game should we watch?
-
0%
Heat vs Hornets
-
0%
Hawks vs Pistons
-
0%
Pacers vs 76ers
-
0%
Magic vs Nets
-
0%
Spurs vs Thunder
-
0%
Mavs vs Pels
-
100%
Trail Blazers vs Jazz
-
0%
Clippers vs Nuggets
-
0%
Timberwolves vs Warriors
November 15th
Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET
New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 9:00 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game should we watch?
-
0%
Mavs vs Wizards
-
0%
Knicks vs Hawks
-
50%
Celtics vs 76ers
-
0%
Bucks vs Raptors
-
0%
Magic vs Bulls
-
50%
Timberwolves vs Suns
-
0%
Cavs vs Trail Blazers
November 16th
Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET
Poll
What game should we watch?
-
50%
Nets vs Heat
-
50%
Thunder vs Warriors
November 17th
In-Season Tournament
Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET
New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET
Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET
Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET
Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET
Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET
Poll
What In-Season Tournament game should we watch?
-
0%
Bucks vs Hornets
-
50%
Knicks vs Wizards
-
0%
76ers vs Hawks
-
0%
Pistons vs Cavs
-
0%
Celtics vs Raptors
-
0%
Kings vs Spurs
-
0%
Magic vs Bulls
-
0%
Nuggets vs Pelicans
-
50%
Suns vs Jazz
-
0%
Rockets vs Clippers
November 18th
New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET
Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET
Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET
Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET
Poll
What game should we watch?
-
0%
Knicks vs Hornets
-
50%
Timberwolves vs Pelicans
-
0%
Heat vs Bulls
-
50%
Mavs vs Bucks
-
0%
Grizzlies vs Spurs
-
0%
Thunder vs Warriors
November 19th
Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET
Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors 4:00 PM ET
Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET
Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET
Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET
Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET
Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on Suns Live at 8:00 PM ET
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET
Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 PM ET
Poll
What game do you want to watch?
-
50%
76ers vs Nets
-
0%
Pistons vs Raptors
-
0%
Magic vs Pacers
-
0%
Nuggets vs Cavs
-
50%
Kings vs Mavs
-
0%
Celtics vs Grizzlies
-
0%
Suns vs Jazz
-
0%
Thunder vs Trail Blazers
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
