Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of November 13th-19th

Welcome to week four of the NBA season. Around the league, it is notable how the NBA is trying to make the early season more exciting with the In-Season Tournament, but perhaps those have made injuries more likely. The Lakers have a 5-5 record and the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Rui Hachimura returned last week and while Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabriel Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino remain out.

That being said let’s look at the Non-Lakers games this upcoming week:

November 13th

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on NBATV at 7:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

November 14th

In-Season Tournament

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 PM

November 15th

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 9:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

November 16th

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

November 17th

In-Season Tournament

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers7:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

November 18th

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET

November 19th

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors 4:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz on Suns Live at 8:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 PM ET

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

