LeBron James wants to record a podcast with Taylor Swift’s boyfriend

Lakers star LeBron James is looking to expand his audience to a new market: Swifties NFL fans. In a tweet that the timing of was surely unrelated to the Taylor Swift relationship rumors-fueled explosion in popularity for Travis Kelce, James told Travis — and his co-host and brother, Jason — that he’s a big fan of their “New Heights” podcast and would love to come on at some point.

@newheightshow Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show! Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest! . Seriously you guys are AWESOME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 4, 2023

This post marks James’ latest venture into the NFL world after he correctly picked 11 of the 13 games he prognosticated on Instagram Live over the weekend. Was that 13 a nod to Swift’s favorite number? I’m choosing to believe yes.

Perhaps more notably, the #DraftKing did include Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs beating the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football, and Jason’s Eagles defeating the Washington Commanders earlier in the day. Now that’s how you flatter someone whose “fantastic” podcast you want to go on.

And as we’ve all learned in the last few weeks, Travis Kelce is not a man to pass up on the opportunity to let someone’s rabid, worldwide fanbase fuel some podcast downloads. So it should be no surprise that he replied later in the day that he’d be “honored” to have James on:

The !!! Appreciate ya Bron. We’d be honored to have you bless the show! It’s only right to get Northeast Ohio’s finest on and talk some ball baby! Let’s make it happen!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) October 4, 2023

And from sharing stories about playing high school football in Ohio, to discussing that James and Travis’ rumored girlfriend have hung more banners combined (2) in the arena formerly known as Staples Center than the Clippers have Western Conference Finals appearances (1), James and the Kelce brothers should have plenty to discuss.

We know we’ll be listening when and if this podcast ultimately drops.

