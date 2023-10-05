LeBron James will sit out of first Lakers preseason game

LeBron James has apparently looked like “a freight train” during Lakers training camp so far, but fans will have to wait a while longer before getting to see him leave the station.

James said after practice on Thursday that the plan is for him to only play in half of the team’s six preseason games, and that Saturday’s preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors won’t be one of them:

LeBron James says he won’t play in the opener this preseason “for sure” in San Francisco. Says he plans on playing ideally in half of the preseason schedule. — Dan Woike (Click the pic ⬇️ to read) (@DanWoikeSports) October 5, 2023

Head coach Darvin Ham added that there is no specific issue for James, who said on media day that he’s as healthy as he’s been in a while. The team is just managing how much time he spends on the court:

LeBron won’t play in the preseason opener, continuing a pattern from the last several training camps of having a plan re: how many minutes he’s on the court.



Ham: “He’s in phenomenal shape … and he’s probably played more than the rest of our roster combined (excluding AD).” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) October 5, 2023

Ahead of a 21st professional season during which James will turn 39 years old, all of that seems entirely reasonable. How many minutes the team can and will play James overall this year remains an open question, but not sending him out for a road game to open the exhibition slate isn’t exactly a shock.

With James out of the lineup, it will remain a mystery what the team’s opening starting five will be, as either of the two players inserted alongside Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell could end up being the final member of the intact unit alongside James. We’ll have to wait until at least the team’s second preseason games (Monday, Oct. 9 in Las Vegas against the Brooklyn Nets) to see what Ham’s first crack at that opening group will be, and James suiting up for that one seems likely given that he will almost assuredly want to play in the city he hopes to own an NBA franchise in one day.

The Lakers and Warriors will tip off without James in the Bay Area on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet and nationally on NBA TV.

You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.