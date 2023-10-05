General Pre-Season Discussion Thread

Welcome to the preseason and the start of the 2023-2024 season!

That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in this preseason period.

October 5th 2023

Mavericks vs Timberwolves currently live on NBA TV, Mavs.com and the T-Wolves App Radio

October 7th 2023

Timberwolves vs Mavericks at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV

Lakers vs Warriors at 8:30 pm ET on NBA TV, Spectrum and local radio stations.

October 8th 2023

Bulls vs Bucks at 1:00 PM ET on

Suns vs Pistons at 3:00 PM ET on Bally Sports Detroit, AZ Family 3TV/ AZ Sports Network 44 and ESPN 620, 950 AM on the radio.

76ers vs Celtics at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN

Pacers vs Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Kings vs Raptors at 8:00 PM ET

Jazz vs Clippers at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

I will add to this Preseason game thread as it goes on but I wanted to get this up for discussion purposes.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

