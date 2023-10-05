General Pre-Season Discussion Thread

Welcome to the preseason and the start of the 2023-2024 season!
That being said let’s look at the Non Lakers games in this preseason period.
October 5th 2023
Mavericks vs Timberwolves currently live on NBA TV, Mavs.com and the T-Wolves App Radio
October 7th 2023
Timberwolves vs Mavericks at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV
Lakers vs Warriors at 8:30 pm ET on NBA TV, Spectrum and local radio stations.
October 8th 2023
Bulls vs Bucks at 1:00 PM ET on
Suns vs Pistons at 3:00 PM ET on Bally Sports Detroit, AZ Family 3TV/ AZ Sports Network 44 and ESPN 620, 950 AM on the radio.
76ers vs Celtics at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN
Pacers vs Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET
Kings vs Raptors at 8:00 PM ET
Jazz vs Clippers at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV
All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.
I will add to this Preseason game thread as it goes on but I wanted to get this up for discussion purposes.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.
Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.
Anything else goes.
Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!
