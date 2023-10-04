Darvin Ham had an interesting homework assignment for Jalen Hood-Schifino after first Lakers practice

Lakers rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino was one of the early standouts of the team’s preseason. Following the first practice of the year, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves both singled him out as an impressive performer.

On Wednesday, Darvin Ham was asked about Hood-Schifino and how he looked in Tuesday’s practice. On top of naming him his MVP, he also revealed the odd homework assignment he had for the team’s rookie.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham called Jalen Hood-Schifino the MVP of the team’s first day of practice and detailed an interesting homework assignment he’s given the rookie point guard: pic.twitter.com/z5HySF2NwL — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 4, 2023

And here JHS thought making the NBA meant he wouldn’t be assigned homework anymore.

It’s true that JHS hasn’t been much of a vocal leader. In his one season at Indiana, he led by example on the court for the Hoosiers while other, more experienced players were the vocal leaders.

Early in his time with the Lakers, he won’t be required to be a vocal leader, but it is definitely something he will need to improve upon later in his career. As shown by him impressing teammates already, not being a vocal player won’t deter him from being able to contribute.

It’s a similar critique that followed Lonzo Ball around early in his career. Similar to JHS, Ball was a more reserved player on the court despite being uber-talented. Ball was able to eventually find a middle ground as a vocal leader before injury sidelined him in recent years.

JHS doesn’t have to become a LeBron James-esque type of vocal leader, nor does he need to do it in the near future. Let it be more of a long-term goal. Clearly, he’s still impressing on the court right now.

