2023-24 Lakers Season Preview: Running it back

The Lakers are entering a new season without a host of new players for the first time in many years, a change that hopefully leads to success.

For the first time in a long time, the Lakers entered preseason without much in the way of drama or storylines. There were no marquee additions. No one is looking for or expecting to be traded. There is no waiting for a deal to reshape the roster in-season.

Instead, the Lakers are, uncharacteristically, flying under the radar heading into the season. It’s an unfamiliar position for the franchise so often at the center of the storylines. But with a host of big trades across the league during the offseason, the Lakers have been afforded that opportunity to remain in the shadows.

Their improvements this season are likely going to come in the way of both individuals developing and the team gaining chemistry with increased time around one another after being thrown together at the trade deadline last season.

To give you some insight into those potential improvements and how things might work out for each Laker this season, we’ll be providing you with season previews of the Lakers’ main roster players throughout the preseason and heading into the regular season.

Below, this automatically updating feed is where you can track all the articles previewing the Lakers for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. We take a look at each player’s best-case scenario, worst-case scenario and what their most likely role on the team will be.

