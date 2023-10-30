Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of October 30th-November 5th

Welcome to week 2 of the NBA season.

This week is the start of the in-season tournament. Here is the summary of how it works:

On Tuesdays and Fridays between Nov. 3 and Nov. 28, regular season games will double as Tournament Nights for the in-season tournament with the contest counting toward both the regular season win-loss record as well as the Group Play record for the tournament.

After group play, eight teams will advance to the knockout rounds. The top team in the six groups will advance as well as two wildcard teams; the team from each conference with the best record in the groups that finished second.

Ultimately, there is only one extra game to the regular season and that only happens to the teams that make the in-season championship game.

The Lakers are 1-2 and the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

Jarred Vanderbilt will be re-evaluated in two weeks with his left heel bursitis and Jalen Hood-Schifino is still out with right patella contusion.

That being said, let’s look at the non-Lakers games this upcoming week

October 30th

Brooklyn Nets vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans on NBATV at 8:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers on NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? This poll is closed 0% Nets vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Wizards (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Hawks (0 votes)

50% Trail Blazers vs Raptors (1 vote)

0% Mavs vs Grizzlies (0 votes)

0% Heat vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Warriors vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Thunder (0 votes)

50% Jazz vs Nuggets (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

October 31st

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Knicks vs Cavs

Spurs vs Suns

Magic vs Clippers vote view results 0% Knicks vs Cavs (0 votes)

50% Spurs vs Suns (1 vote)

50% Magic vs Clippers (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

November 1st

Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Trail Blazers vs Pistons

Bucks vs Raptors

Wizards vs Hawks

Pacers vs Celtics

Nets vs Heat

Cavs vs Knicks

Pelicans vs Thunder

Hornets vs Rockets

Nuggets vs Timberwolves

Bulls vs Mavs

Grizzlies vs Jazz

Kings vs Warriors vote view results 0% Trail Blazers vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Bucks vs Raptors (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Hawks (0 votes)

0% Pacers vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Nets vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Knicks (0 votes)

33% Pelicans vs Thunder (1 vote)

0% Hornets vs Rockets (0 votes)

66% Nuggets vs Timberwolves (2 votes)

0% Bulls vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Warriors (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

November 2nd

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers on NBATV at 7:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch? Raptors vs 76ers

Pistons vs Pelicans

Magic vs Jazz

Spurs vs Suns vote view results 50% Raptors vs 76ers (1 vote)

50% Pistons vs Pelicans (1 vote)

0% Magic vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Suns (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

November 3rd

All in-season tournament games

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game in the in-season tourney should we watch this week? Cavs vs Pacers

Knicks vs Bucks

Wizards vs Heat

Nets vs Bulls

Warriors vs Thunder

Mavs vs Nuggets

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers vote view results 50% Cavs vs Pacers (1 vote)

0% Knicks vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Nets vs Bulls (0 votes)

50% Warriors vs Thunder (1 vote)

0% Mavs vs Nuggets (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

November 4th

Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers on Suns Live at 1:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Denver Nuggets on NBA TV at 9:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Suns vs 76ers

Hornets vs Pacers

Hawks vs Pelicans

Celtics vs Nets

Kings vs Rockets

Jazz vs Timberwolves

Bulls vs Nuggets vote view results 50% Suns vs 76ers (1 vote)

0% Hornets vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Kings vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

50% Bulls vs Nuggets (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now

November 5th

Suns vs Pistons on Suns Live at 3:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs at 3:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers at 9:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Suns vs Pistons

Raptors vs Spurs

Warriors vs Cavs

Hornets vs Mavs

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers vote view results 50% Suns vs Pistons (1 vote)

50% Raptors vs Spurs (1 vote)

0% Warriors vs Cavs (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Mavs (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter. You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.