Lakers Training Camp Notes: ‘Phenomenal’ spirit in first practice, Jalen Hood-Schifino stands out

The Lakers opened preseason on Tuesday with a “phenomenal spirit” while Jalen Hood-Schifino was an early standout at camp.

By Jacob Rude
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The first day of training camp is in the books for the Lakers and, still surprisingly, there is little drama or big storylines for the Lakers as things remained relatively normal. The biggest question about the team remains who will be the fifth starter with Jarred Vanderbilt taking those duties for at least some of practice in day one.

Austin Reaves was not technically among those starters on Tuesday, though that’s only a precaution as the Lakers are looking to slowly bring him back into the fold after his work with Team USA this summer.

Outside of that, everyone else for the Lakers was healthy and available on the day.

“Phenomenal spirit”

Coaches are full of cliches and Darvin Ham isn’t an exception to that. He used some of that cliche coach talk to describe Tuesday’s practice.

Ham wouldn’t single a player out in terms as to who was a standout on the day, but he did have plenty of nice things to say about a couple of players and the team as a whole.

Jalen Hood-Schifino stands out

The Lakers’ first round pick has gone under the radar this offseason but that wasn’t the case on Tuesday. Both Reaves and D’Angelo Russell singled out Jalen Hood-Schifino as a standout on the day.

JHS is going to have quite a lot of work to earn playing time this season with the guard position being one of the deepest spots on the roster. But opportunities will present themselves and even more of them could if he continues standing out in practice.

Christian Wood’s first practice

The Lakers didn’t have any marquee signings but they did have some notable additions. Christian Wood is near the top of that list, joining the team on a minimum signing late in the offseason.

With a host of potential on this specific roster, Wood is going to be one of the players with eyes on him during the presason and into the regular season.

On Tuesday, he spoke about his first day on the court with the team and being matched up against Anthony Davis.

Ham spoke about Wood’s work on the day, complimenting his work on the defensive end of the floor.

If there’s going to be an area that Wood’s playing time is going to be determined, it’ll be defensively. He has all the offensive skills and that comes natural to him but how much he can stay on the floor on the other end will dictate how many minutes he can stay on the floor.

