Darvin Ham says Lakers have not made decision on whether LeBron James, Anthony Davis will rest vs. Magic

For many reasons, Monday’s loss to the Kings was less than ideal. On top of letting a winnable game get away from them, the contest also featured overtime and a heavy workload for LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Even in normal circumstances, that wouldn’t be great. But the team’s first back-to-back comes on Monday, meaning those big minutes for the Lakers stars is even worse.

Less than a week after much discussion of him playing under 30 minutes against the Nuggets, LeBron played 39 on Sunday. His counterpart, AD, played 42 minutes as well. And now, both will have questions about their availability on Monday.

Postgame, head coach Darvin Ham was asked if the team had made decisions on LeBron and Davis’ availability Monday vs. Orlando.

Darvin Ham on if the Lakers have decided on the availability of LeBron, AD, etc., tomorrow with the Lakers playing Orlando in the second night of a back-to-back: "Not as of yet." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 30, 2023

The season isn’t even a week old and every game has had some sort of storyline about LeBron’s minutes. The team clearly wants to limit them this season, but LeBron also has fairly regularly played back-to-backs with the Lakers. This will be an early first look at how the Lakers are going to weigh LeBron’s minutes and load management vs. how it may impact the Lakers.

There may not have been much discussion about Davis’ minutes this season, but there certainly was plenty of discourse about him sitting on the second night of back-to-backs. The team very much did not worry about the context of the game when it came to Davis, but will that plan carry over into this season?

It’ll be a very interesting decision, especially for a team that has dropped two of their first three games of the season.

