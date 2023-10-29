2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Final Scores and Results

As always, we’ll be recapping every single Lakers game of the 2023-24 season here.

The Lakers entered the 2023-24 season with a fair amount of expectations. A combination of making the 2023 Western Conference Finals paired with a strong offseason meant that the Lakers were, finally, seen as a top contender in the Western Conference. Multiple seasons of cobbling together rosters around a flawed Big Three gave way to a balanced, deep group ready for a long 82-game season.

As a result, they were regarded as one of the top contenders in the league. As of Oct. 29, according to our friends at DraftKings, the Lakers had +1200 odds to win the NBA title, sixth-best in the league. And after coming up just short of the NBA Finals last year, the Lakers are +600 to win the Western Conference this season.

They may not a championship favorite, but they are back in the mix. And after so many years of wandering in the wilderness with Russell Westbrook, giving LeBron James and Anthony Davis another shot at winning a title is very welcome.

But it’s going to be a long road to a potential title No. 18. Even if the roster looks deep and talented now, trades and roster moves will be made to reshape the team.

Throughout it all, whether trades or injury or signings, the Lakers will be playing and we'll continue to recap each and every one of those games here at Silver Screen & Roll.

