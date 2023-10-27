 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jarred Vanderbilt to be re-evaluated in two weeks with left heel bursitis

The news keeps getting worse for Jarred Vanderbilt as he will now be out for at least two weeks, the Lakers say.

By Jacob Rude
Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Any hope of a quick return for Jarred Vanderbilt was swiftly knocked down on Friday morning. After missing much of the preseason and the opening two games of the regular season, the Lakers announced on that Vanderbilt would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Vanderbilt has been dealing with a left heel injury that was originally designated as “soreness” before being called “bursitis” before Thursday’s game against the Suns.

If fans are getting some PTSD to Kendrick Nunn’s situation two seasons ago, it’s hard to blame them. There was initial optimism about Vando’s injury that it wouldn’t be serious but every update since then has been less and less encouraging.

Now, at least there won’t be a sense of impending return or anything of that nature, which will allow Vando to rehab in the background and get back to full health.

Fortunately, the Lakers are in a position in which they can absorb his injury, but that doesn’t take the sting out of it entirely. Vanderbilt’s unique skill set made him a big part of the Lakers’ second-half surge last season.

It also raises some more questions about the Lakers and how they handle injuries, fair or foul. It’s a recurring trend of injuries lasting much longer than any initial indications. The Lakers aren’t under any obligation to have unfiltered honesty to fans and the public when it comes to these injuries, but it does mean Lakers fans perhaps should have a hint of skepticism moving forward.

