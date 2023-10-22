Anthony Davis says he’s looking to be a three-level scorer

With a contract extension and LeBron James describing him as “the face of the Lakers,” the expectations for Anthony Davis are higher than ever. Davis discussed his ambition to become a three-level scorer this year postgame after the final preseason game of the year.

“I feel like I’m an aggressive player. I’m just taking what the defense is giving me. If it’s a jump shot, it’s a jump shot. If it’s a block for a post, then it’s the post. If it’s a three, it’s a three. Just trying to attack from all three levels," Davis said.

"Coach is drawing up plays for me, putting me in the right position. My teammates are doing a good job of hitting me in the pocket or finding me in spots that I like. From there, it’s on me to execute.”

For the uninitiated, a three-level scorer is a player who can score near the rim, from the mid-range and beyond the arch. Near the rim, Davis is as lethal as they come. Last season, according to NBA.com, Davis attempted 412 field goals inside the restricted area and 279 inside the paint. His mid-range attempts were at 197, but he only took 74 shots beyond the arch.

Davis mentioned that being aggressive offensively will allow him to be a three-level scorer, especially from three. Darvin Ham has already discussed wanting to see Davis shooting six three-pointers a game as an example of the mentality he wants AD to have in 2023-24. Had he shot that many last year, his three-point attempts would’ve been 336.

Defensively, Davis’ effort and effectiveness have never been questioned. If he adds three-level scoring to his repertoire, he will undoubtedly be the best player on the team and the face of the franchise, as James proclaimed. That means no more timid AD hesitating to take a jumper, unwilling to attack the rim and, at times, appearing lackadaisical and passive. Leadership takes many shapes and forms and for a player like Davis, who is more on the quiet side on and off the court, he’ll have to play loud if he wants to be heard.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.