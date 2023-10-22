Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of October 24th-29th

Welcome to Week 1 of the NBA season. This season, the storylines around the league are about all the different moves to create super teams like the Bucks and Celtics as well as continuity from the Nuggets and Lakers and what will matter most between those two ideas.

Gabe Vincent is likely to be available to play opening night, Jared Vanderbilt is day-to-day and unlikely to suit up versus the Nuggets. Jalen Hood-Schifino is day-to-day.

Let’s look at the Non-Lakers games this week.

October 24th

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

October 25th

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN

Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers at 10:30PM ET

October 26th

Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on TNT

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 PM ET on TNT

October 27th

Detroit Pistons vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz at 9:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN

October 28th

Chicago Bulls vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs New Orleans Pelicans on NBA TV at 7:00 PM ET

Indiana Pacers vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns on Suns Live at 10:00 PM ET

October 29th

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 3:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers at 9:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

