Jarred Vanderbilt (left heel soreness) now day-to-day, unlikely for opening night

Jarred Vanderbilt could be ready soon, but it doesn’t sound like he'll play for the Lakers on opening night.

By Jacob Rude
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

While the Lakers have, largely, speaking, been healthy this preseason, there has been one notable exception to that. Jarred Vanderbilt played the first preseason game before being sidelined with a heel injury.

Head coach Darvin Ham ruled out Vanderbilt for the remainder of the preseason at the beginning of the week. He also noted that Vanderbilt would be re-evaluated at week’s end.

On Saturday, Ham didn't provide many specifics, but did sat Vanderbilt was now considered day-to-day as part of a slew of injury updates:

It remains to be seen what role Vanderbilt will play in the rotation when he does return, but having him as an option to use and experiment with is undoubtedly better than the alternative, so this upgrade is (tepidly) good news, even if it seems he won't be ready for opening day.

Coming into the season, Vanderbilt signed a contract worth $48 million over four years. He was a key piece in getting the Lakers to the playoffs during their regular season push. And at 24 years old, he can be part of the core moving forward as well.

Missing the preseason, though, isn’t ideal. The chemistry the team built last season together will allow him to reintegrate into the team, but he certainly doesn't have as much of a headstart as previously thought entering the season.

