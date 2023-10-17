Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino listed as day-to-day

The Lakers have largely been healthy throughout the preseason, especially relative to years past. Sunday saw nearly a half-dozen Lakers sit out the game against the Bucks, but all with caveats.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves both rested once again this preseason and Jarred Vanderbilt missed another game with his heel injury. The other two notable additions to the injury report were Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino, both missing their first games of the exhibition slate.

Vincent is dealing with back soreness while Hood-Schifino banged knees with another player in the team’s game against Golden State. On Tuesday, updates on both were provided by the team.

The Lakers say Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino are day-to-day. Jarred Vanderbilt still on track to be re-evaluated on Friday. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 17, 2023

Generally speaking, preseason injuries should be taken with grains of salt. Only when they linger as Vanderbilt’s has does it become more of a concern.

With Vanderbilt, head coach Darvin Ham had previously reported that he would be out for Thursday’s preseason finale against Phoenix and that he would be re-evaluated on Friday. Again, it’s never truly clear how serious even these types of injuries are as everything in the preseason involves a healthy amount of caution.

Even then, these are relatively minor injuries and, barring something happening in the final week leading up to the regular season — there’s a ton on of knocking on wood going on — this team will start the year quite healthy and, hopefully, ready to start the season on a high note as opposed to last year.

