Lakers waive Scotty Pippen Jr., Damion Baugh, Vincent Valerio-Bodon

The Lakers began trimming down their training camp roster on Monday by waiving a trio of players on Exhibit 10 deals. Scotty Pippen Jr., Vincent Valerio-Bodon and Damion Baugh all were released after the team’s penultimate preseason game vs. the Bucks on Sunday.

The Lakers have requested waivers on Vincent Valerio-Bodon, Damion Baugh, and Scotty Pippen Jr. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 16, 2023

Pippen Jr. is the only one of these players that received notable minutes of any sort in the preseason with the bulk of those coming on Sunday. With Austin Reaves, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent all out, SPJ was the backup point guard on the night.

Clearly, though, he did not make a remarkable last-minute stand to save his spot on the roster, though it was long a foregone conclusion that these players would be waived. All three are on the aforementioned Exhibit 10 deals, which serve as little more than training camp invites with the financial incentive of signing with the South Bay Lakers once waived by the parent team.

It’s not a guarantee that the three sign deals with the South Bay Lakers, but presumably, a team would have to present a pretty significant deal to them, something that is unlikely in the G League but could potentially be an option internationally.

With these moves, the Lakers now have just two more players likely to be waived before next week’s season-opener in Bryce Hamilton and Alex Fudge. Once those two moves are made, the Lakers will be at 14 roster spots — with one open spot remaining — as well as three two-way spots.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.