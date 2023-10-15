LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino all out vs. Bucks

The Lakers’ preseason resting carousel continued on Sunday ahead of the team’s contest with the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves both will sit once again along with Jarred Vanderbilt. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Gabe Vincent will join them as well.

Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jalen Hood-Schifino will all be held out against MIL today. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 15, 2023

On the opposing side, the game will be the first time Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo suit up together. And while Anthony Davis will match up against them, he’ll do it without either of his fellow superstars in LeBron and Reaves.

The good news is that both are simply being rested and neither are dealing with injuries. Vanderbilt, however, will miss yet another game this preseason and won’t be available in Thursday’s preseason finale either, Ham noted pregame.

Vincent is being held out with back tightness while Hood-Schifino is sitting after knocking knees during Friday’s game against Golden State.

On the positive side, the Lakers will welcome back Cam Reddish on Sunday.

Cam Reddish is available tonight. https://t.co/hhfPF0IVUy — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 15, 2023

Reddish sprained his ankle in the opening preseason game of the season and has missed every game since then. With multiple Lakers sidelined, Reddish will likely immediately see minutes once again.

Sunday is the penultimate preseason game of the slate for the Lakers. They will be off until Thursday following this contest before finishing up the exhibition slate against Phoenix.

The regular season is still more than a week away with the team’s first game not until Tuesday, Oct. 24 in Denver. That still offers plenty of time for the likes of Vanderbilt, Vincent and Hood-Schifino to work back to full health potentially before the season begins.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.