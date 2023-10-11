Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish out vs. Kings

The Lakers will be down a whole host of players in their third preseason game on Wednesday. Squaring off with the Kings in Anaheim, head coach Darvin Ham announced pregame that Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish all would be out for the game.

Ham had already ruled out LeBron James after Tuesday’s practice.

Darvin Ham says LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Cam Reddish are out tonight. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 12, 2023

Starting with Reaves, this is the second game he has missed this preseason, though it’s of no long-term concern. The Lakers have remained conservative in how much he plays this preseason after Reaves played with Team USA this summer.

Davis is missing his first game of the preseason, though again it’s the preseason and there appears to be no injury concern.

However, both Vanderbilt and Reddish are missing because of injury. Vanderbilt’s might be a bit more precautionary as he didn’t seem to sustain the injury in any way during the first game, but he has also missed the last two games now. Reddish, though, did twist his ankle in the first game and hasn’t played since.

The Lakers do still have three more preseason games after Wednesday, which still gives them plenty of time to ramp up before the regular season starts. And their first real game is still just shy of two weeks away, so there should be no sense of urgency.

In the meantime, there will be lots of opportunities for young players like Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis in Wednesday’s game.

