LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

Following a trio of games in which he averaged 35 points on 54.8% shooting, LeBron James was named Western Conference Player of the Week on Monday. James scored at least 25 points in all three games played and had both a 30-point and 40-point outing.

LeBron was just named Western Conference Player of the Week, but has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game in Denver pic.twitter.com/pG6vS7eWh9 — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) January 9, 2023

James’ best showing of the week was his 43 points against the Hornets in Charlotte last Monday. He also added 11 rebounds and six assists in the contest.

Despite missing a game on Wednesday against the Heat, LeBron played on both ends of the back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, scoring 25 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds in a comfortable win over Atlanta before leading the Lakers to a win in Sacramento with 37 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

This is the first Player of the Week honor LeBron has earned since Dec. 13, 2021. It’s the sixth time in his Lakers tenure he has been named Player of the Week and the 66th time in total in his career.

LeBron joins Anthony Davis as Lakers to receive Player of the Week honors. AD earned his honors in early December amidst his historic stretch of games. Ironically, in celebration of his award, LeBron will be out on Monday against the Nuggets in Denver with left ankle soreness.

Still, to see both LeBron and AD playing at this level is exciting and encouraging for the future of the team. Now, the challenge is getting them both back onto the court at the same time.

