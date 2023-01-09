Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Week of January 9th-13th

Welcome to the second iteration of Non-Lakers Games Discussion Thread.

For the upcoming week, there is an excellent selection of games to watch on your own perusal.

Monday, January 9th

New Orleans Pelicans vs Washington Wizards at 7 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV and your local stations.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00PM

Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 10th

Detroit Pistons vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on TNT

Orlando Magic vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 11th

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM on ESPN and local stations.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics at 7:30 PM

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM

Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN and local stations.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00PM ET

Thursday, January 12th

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Philidelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30PM on TNT and locally in Boston

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat at 7:30 pm ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trailblazers at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 13th

New Orleans Pelicans vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM ET

New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards 7:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN and local stations

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN and local stations.

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

All these games are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted

Games I am interested in watching this week.

Bucks vs Knicks. I want to see how Giannis is carrying the team with Jrue and Middleton out with injuries. Also Randle is fun to watch when he is getting everyone involved.

Raptors and Hornets and how the Raptors are playing small ball and how successful will it be against LaMelo and a young center core of Nick Richards, Mark Williams and Kai Jones.

Suns vs Warriors. Just to see how each teams shooting matches up with each other.

Suns vs Timberwolves. Will Booker be back at this point, and if so will he play against D’lo and KAT, his best friends? Will there be any tension there with the Suns struggling and the Timberwolves starting to turn it around with some wins?

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week’s slate of games!

