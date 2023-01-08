The Lakers are surging and it’s time to make a trade to capitalize

After looking something close to dead in the water around Christmas Day, the Lakers have pieced together a win streak that has put the entire season in a different light. Five straight wins and six victories in their last seven contests have them on the fringes of the playoff race.

In the first episode of “Can U Dig It,” a podcast by the Silver Screen & Roll network, of 2023, Honi and I discuss how much has changed for the franchise since we last spoke. The Lakers endured both a losing streak and a winning streak of at least five games in the span.

But the emergence of Dennis Schröder and Thomas Bryant in recent weeks has helped the Lakers survive life without Anthony Davis and even flourish. After missing the first few weeks of the season, the pair have served as catalysts for the team.

Because of the Lakers surge, now the discussions around their trade discussions carry a different weight. No longer is the team looking to salvage it’s season but add pieces around a core that has proven to have enough to win.

We also discuss the playoff standings, whether the team can afford to wait until AD returns and the potential signing of DeMarcus Cousins.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude and you can follow Honi at @HoniAhm. And for a short-form recap pod, check out Lakers Lowdown, in which Anthony Irwin recaps the previous day’s news and gets you ready for the day ahead in LakerLand, every weekday morning on the Silver Screen & Roll Podcast feed.