Discussion Thread of Non Lakers Games: Weekend of January 7th-8th.

First an introduction. My name is Alexis Skye aka BeautifulLakes.

I am your Silver Screen and Roll moderator, and I will be publishing these threads two times a week. Once on Mondays for the week of games, and again on Saturday mornings for the weekend’s slate of games that are being shown at that time.

These is the full slate of games.

January 7

Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs at 6:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors at 8:30 PM ET

January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons at 3:00 PM ET

Portland Trailblazers vs Toronto Raptors at 3:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Miami Heat at 6:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Phoenix Suns at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs LA Clippers at 9:00 PM ET

All of these are on NBA League Pass unless noted otherwise.

Games I am interested in watching are the Pelicans and Mavericks because Luka is so fun to watch.

Also the Hornets vs. Pacers for trade implications.

Finally the Jazz vs. the Grizzlies to see Talen Horton-Tucker play and see how he is doing on his new team. Also standings watch. The Jazz are currently the 10th seed at 20-21, while the Lakers are 17-21 and the 12th seed as I type this.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this weekend's slate of games!