Lakers work out Tyler Dorsey on first day 10-day contracts can be signed

As my colleague Jacob Rude noted in his rumor roundup a few hours ago, today (Jan. 5) is the first day NBA teams with open roster spots are eligible to sign players to 10-day contracts. On that front, the Lakers are wasting no time looking at potential candidates for such a deal, as the team worked out basketball journeyman Tyler Dorsey, according to Kyrsten Peek of Yahoo Sports.

Dorsey most recently played three games for the Dallas Mavericks this season before being cut. He spent the previous three years spent playing overseas in Israel and Greece after his first two seasons in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Tyler Dorsey, who was waved by the Dallas Mavericks last month, worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers today, sources told @YahooSports. General Manager Rob Pelinka and head coach Darvin Ham were both in the gym watching Dorsey. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) January 5, 2023

The Lakers are exploring their options for potential 10-day signings, league sources say.



A source also confirms Krysten's report below that former Mavericks guard Tyler Dorsey is among the candidates, having auditioned for L.A. today. https://t.co/eFlq2am60v — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 6, 2023

I am not going to pretend to be an expert on Dorsey’s game, nor do I believe any player the Lakers sign to a 10-day deal for their 15th roster spot is likely to be a big difference maker. And Dorsey was apparently very good in the G League this year, per our friends over at Mavs Moneyball, as he was scoring 24.2 points per game with the Texas Legends on a blistering 45.7% shooting from behind the arc when he was cut by Dallas. He also was a PROBLEM *insert snort emojis* in FIBA play this summer (h/t @RealJustinA_17 on Twitter for reminding me):

In fact, he was only waived because the Mavericks had... a desperate need on the wing.

Sound familiar?

Dorsey may be great, but he is also a 6’5 shooting guard, a physical profile and skillset this team is not really lacking. To that end, he would be the eighth player on the team’s 15-man roster under 6’6, were the Lakers to actually sign him. It’s hard to view that as a good use of one of the few avenues the team has to improve, but maybe the front office is just keeping their options open and evaluating players they could sign if they made a consolidation trade that included multiple guards. The Lakers, like most NBA teams, do not sign every player they work out (shouts to Darren Collison).

So for now, file this away as just due diligence. But with all due respect to Dorsey, it’s hard to see how he’d be a great fit for this version of the roster if the Lakers were to add him.

This breaking news story may be updated with more information as it continues to develop. For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Harrison on Twitter at @hmfaigen.