Should the Lakers be more inclined to make a trade after how the team has stayed afloat without Anthony Davis?

The Lakers have not just avoided falling out of the play-in race entirely since Anthony Davis suffered a stress injury in his foot last month, but have actually won at a higher pace than their record on the season with him in the lineup.

Over the last 10 games they’ve played entirely without Davis, the team has gone 5-5. If you include the prior game against the Denver Nuggets that Davis got injured in — when he missed the entire second half and played in pain for most of the first two quarters — they have actually gone 6-5 during this recent stretch without their All-Star big man. Considering that the team was 11-16 heading into that matchup, that is no small feat, even with an admittedly light schedule in terms of opponents.

As a result of that team-wide effort to keep the bottom from falling out, the Lakers currently sit at 17-21, in 12th place in the Western Conference, but just one game behind the Utah Jazz for the 10th seed and final play-in spot in the morass of mediocrity that is the West this year.

With all that context, we’re curious to hear from you, the members of this community: With Davis reportedly recovering well and LeBron James playing not just the best basketball we’ve ever seen from a 38-year-old, but managing legitimately MVP-caliber play, are you more convinced that the team should make a trade and try to get them a better supporting cast to see how far this star duo can still take the team in a wide-open conference? Or does their shifting in and out of the lineup only further concern you about giving up a pick (or picks) in a deal?

Obviously there are only “yes” or “no” options on the poll, so if you want to elaborate on your thoughts below and have a chance to have your argument featured in our upcoming post on the results, comment away below!

