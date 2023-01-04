Report: Anthony Davis showing ‘encouraging’ progress in rehab from injury

As devastating as the original injury was to Anthony Davis and the Lakers this season — and it was particularly demoralizing — much of the news that has filtered out on his recovery has been positive. It started directly from the source when AD himself talked about the pain in his foot subsiding “tremendously” last week prior to the team’s game against Atlanta.

More good news circulated out on Wednesday, this time more indirectly. On NBA Today, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN appeared and provided the latest update on AD’s rehab (via Talkin’ NBA/Twitter).

“The progress with Anthony Davis continues to be encouraging, continues to be relatively pain-free. He’s started to do some running on the court. Now, the next step, I’m told for Anthony Davis, is jumping and see how the foot feels then. But, certainly, they’re encouraged with the progress and I think you’ll start to see Anthony Davis, do more with the team now back in L.A.”

It’s equal parts encouraging and depressing to read that the next step for AD in his recovery is to start jumping. But given what he said himself about his injury and the very nature of stress injuries, it’s the logical step in his rehab.

The Lakers have a relatively forgiving January schedule coming up with nine of their next 12 games coming at home. It’s both a good time to try to survive with AD while also being an extended stretch where he can rehab back in Los Angeles and continue to make progress for a return.

For now, though, the most important thing is seeing how he responds to the various steps he’ll be taking. The term “ramping up” might be triggering for Lakers fans after Kendrick Nunn last season but if AD can continue responding well as more and more is put on his plate, it could lead to a return in the somewhat near future.

