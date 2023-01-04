Medical Analysis: Explaining new details on Anthony Davis’ foot injury & recovery

Anthony Davis remains out with a right foot injury he suffered several weeks ago, and details were quite sparse at first as Davis met with multiple specialists and the team finally announced that he had a “stress reaction injury.”

However, that trickle turned into a torrent when Davis sat down with the media and detailed the medical process along with the diagnosis, explaining that he had both a bone spur and stress reaction in his foot that were the root cause of his problems.

I explained that new information in detail in the following video, along with what it means for Davis’ ongoing rehabilitation process:

Hopefully that provides some more insight into the injury and the need for a methodical return-to-play process. I wouldn’t categorize the news as “great,” but it does sound like the team has a handle on the situation now, which was looking quite murky a few weeks ago.

I’ll keep you updated as we learn more details and Davis continues on his return-to-play journey.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA and partners with Quantum Performance in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training background to rehab & train elite athletes. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for over 5 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth basketball coaching and analyzes the Lakers from a medical and skills perspective for Silver Screen and Roll and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.