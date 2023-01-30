Reacts: Lakers hit a homerun with Rui Hachimura deal

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

The Lakers’ move for Rui Hachimura came as a surprise both because of the suddenness of it as well as the team not having been previously linked with Hachimura in really any regard. But the team was able to turn their excess of guards and some second round picks into a player that has a lot of potential, more than could have been said about Kendrick Nunn after his lackluster Lakers tenure.

Last week’s SB Nations Reacts survey asked what grade fans would give the front office for the Rui trade and the results were overwhelmingly positive.

Impressively, 90% of fans gave this either an A or B grade. Perhaps it could be partially attributed to the desire for the team to make any trade but it also was a good trade in terms of value even in a vacuum. Context does matter and the fact it took them until nearly February to make a trade likely weighed on some of the minds of those not quite as excited about the trade.

But compare that to the Wizards fans, who were far more uncertain about their short-term future this season with Nunn in place of Hachimura.

Lakers fans were quite certain in how they felt about this trade both in the short- and long-term, as noted in the comments of the original survey post.

Now, if only the Lakers can make more deals that are seen as clear wins in the week leading up to the trade deadline...

