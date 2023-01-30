Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of January 30th to February 5th

Welcome to Week 16 of the NBA season and this upcoming weeks of games will be very important to the Lakers and other teams in the league as the Lakers gains momentum in getting back Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura playing in his debut versus the San Antonio Spurs. Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves coming along soon and returning to the lineup.

Also a factor is the trade deadline on February 9th 2023. So a very important week for all teams. That being said let's look at the Non Lakers games in the week before the trade deadline.

January 30th

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Portland TrailBlazers on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

January 31st

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Denver Nuggets on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

February 1st

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Memphis Grizzlies at 7:00 PM ET

Brookyn Nets vs Boston Celtics on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Phoenix Suns on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

February 2nd

Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Miami Heat vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

February 3rd

Charlotte Hornets vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

February 4th

Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 PM ET

Phoenix Suns vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

LA Clippers vs New York Knicks at 7:00 PM ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET

Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors on ABC at 8:30 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET

February 5th

Orlando Magic vs Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers at 5:00 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks on ESPN at 6:00 PM

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies at 6:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 PM ET

Sacramento Kings vs New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET

All these are on NBA League Pass and locally unless otherwise noted.

On Monday the game I am most interested in is the Wizards vs Spurs if only to see how Kendrick Nunn is doing and of course Kyle Kuzma. Pelican and the Nuggets to see Brandon Ingram go up against the Nuggets. I like Ingram and Larry Nance Jr but for our picks sake and the Pelicans must lose. Hawks vs Suns and it is possible Booker returns at this point but nothing 100 percent solid. Murray versus Booker should be a good match up. On Thursday nothing too exciting comes to mind. Same as the 3rd; nothing too fun. On the 4th aside from the Lakers versus Pelicans nothing screams I have to watch it. Finally on Sunday only the Cavs vs Pacers looks fun.

