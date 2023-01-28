Pacers extend Myles Turner for two more years, still theoretically trade eligible

Earlier this season, Myles Turner (in)famously made the case for the Lakers to trade for him on Adrian Wojnarowski’s podcast. But just a few months later and as part of the latest twist in their now year-long saga that goes all the way back to a TikTok model trying to recruit Turner to Los Angeles at least year’s NBA trade deadline, the oft-rumored Lakers target is extending with the Indiana Pacers.

The report comes from none other than Woj, who Turner’s agents at CAA provided with the full details of the two-year extension:

The $17.1M renegotiation – largest in NBA history - is on top of Turner's $18M salary this season and gives him an annual average of $30M-plus through 2024-2025. Pacers secure Turner as part of core built around him and guard Tyrese Haliburton. https://t.co/eYKa6FFS4E — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 28, 2023

Myles Turner and Pacers reach agreement to keep Turner under contract through 2024-25 season, salaries as followed, per sources:



- $35 million this season ($18M salary plus $17M of Pacers’ salary space)

- $20.9M in 2023-24

- $19.9M in 2024-25



Total: 2 additional years, $58M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 28, 2023

Indiana uses their cap space to renegotiate and extend Myles Turner. The additional $17.1M added to his salary this season will leave the Pacers with around $10.7M in cap space for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/qSeEFm0jus — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) January 28, 2023

The Lakers, of course, have been most heavily linked to trades for Turner and his teammate Buddy Hield since last summer, when they reportedly got as close as the proverbial “one-yard line” internally on a deal before deciding against it. And according to Wojnarowski’s follow-up story, that is as close as such a deal is going to get:

Turner’s extension eliminates one of the top possible centers from the summer free agent marketplace — and ends the speculation of a trade deadline deal involving him.

“Ends the speculation?” Well, not so fast. Because while that line from one of the league’s most plugged-in insiders would naturally lead one to believe that this extension fully closes the door on a trade for now, it would appear based on both my reading of Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ and the tweets below from two of the NBA media’s leading salary cap experts, Turner is still at least legally trade eligible in much the same Bojan Bogdanovic is after extending with the Pistons earlier this season.

This is because Turner’s extension is fewer than three years, and because his salary on the extension is declining in value rather than increasing (by virtue of the Pacers frontloading his raise this year with their available cap space).

Here is a breakdown of the Myles Turner renegotiation.



Because this was a renegotiation, Indiana was allowed to decrease the salary in the first year of the extension to 40%.



Turner is still eligible to be traded by 2/9. pic.twitter.com/rYqPg88aC4 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 28, 2023

For those asking me, I believe Myles Turner still retains his trade eligibility. https://t.co/cp7jgzG2jL — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) January 28, 2023

In fact, this deal realistically makes Turner an even more appealing trade target, even if it also lessens any urgency for the Pacers to move him right this minute for anything less than a great package because they don’t have to worry about potentially losing him for nothing this summer.

But let’s dig in on the pros and cons, because even if the Lakers still can deal for Turner, the ultimate, more important question is still this: Would they still do so?

The pluses of such a transaction would be that instead of wondering how much they’d have to pay Turner in free agency this summer, they now know his price for next several years, and it’s affordable. Also working in favor of a move is that the Lakers no longer appear to be operating as a team that wants cap space this summer after trading for Rui Hachimura, so they don’t really have to worry about cost moving forward, or about losing Turner for nothing if the year didn’t go as well as they hoped.

Still, would they be willing to give up both of their currently tradeable first-round picks now that they know Turner is locked in on a relatively affordable deal long-term? Maybe not. With Anthony Davis playing some of the best basketball of his career at center earlier this year and Thomas Bryant putting up a career year of his own, the Lakers investing big money in another 5 has started to feel increasingly unlikely.

There is also the reality that Rob Pelinka just said this week that he will only include those picks in trades that make the Lakers a title favorite, not just a contender.

I asked Rob Pelinka about the possibility of using the team’s first-round picks ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.



His answer: pic.twitter.com/JnxduPXqdS — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 25, 2023

Does a Turner deal do that? Probably not. So maybe the Lakers and Pacers’ respective stances from all year change, but it’s still hard not to feel like if the Turner/Hield deal hadn’t been done yet, it just isn’t going to happen.

The only part of this news that potentially changes that would be the Lakers knowing the full price for Turner moving forward, but with Indiana still in the hunt for a play-in spot in the East, it remains to be seen if they are even sellers anymore, anyway.