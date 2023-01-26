Reacts: What grade do the Lakers get for the Rui Hachimura trade?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country.

After waiting and waiting and waiting, the Lakers finally found the deal they had long waited on in acquiring Rui Hachimura from the Wizards for Kendrick Nunn and three second round picks. It was an unexpected move because not once had Rui been linked to the Lakers in the trade market before the deal was effectively done.

But it’s exactly the type of move the Lakers had been hoping to make. At the cost of three second round picks and a guard in Nunn that the team had lots of and was underperforming, the Lakers landed a wing with plenty of potential, even if he hasn’t unlocked most of it in his career so far.

For all the criticism vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has rightfully taken along with the front office, this is a deal that they absolutely nailed. It came at a low cost between the player and the picks and brings in a player that can be part of the Lakers long-term.

In the short term, it gives the Lakers a player that is a wing and that alone is not something the roster has had really since Kyle Kuzma was dealt. Players like Trevor Ariza and Carmelo Anthony were supposed to be those types of players but did not fit the billing. Long-term, it gives them a player they feel could be part of the franchise moving forward.

Hachimura is a player that is a risk, hence why he didn’t cost the Lakers much. But given that the team gave up a player that wasn’t going to be here long-term and is easily replaceable and second round picks that the franchise has shown they can purchase if necessary, it’s not a particularly high price.

It was a great deal for the Lakers and Pelinka and the front office deserves some credit...even if it took them four months to finally make this type of move.

