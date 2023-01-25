Lakers could benefit in playoff race from Ja Morant vs. Warriors

After the Grizzlies did the Lakers a huge solid in giving away last Friday’s game in Crypto.com Arena, they could continue helping the Lakers’ playoff chase on Wednesday when they play the Warriors. Despite winning last year’s title, Golden State is just 1.5 games up on the Lakers and is in direct competition for a play-in spot.

Enter Ja Morant.

DraftKings odds

The Grizzlies do not run from the smoke and it has helped create a team that will fight for each other and against anyone, Shannon Sharpe included. At the head of that is the fearless Morant, who has cemented himself as one of the best players in the NBA.

The young Grizzlies squad is building rivalries throughout recent years and the Warriors have emerged as a natural one after their playoff matchup last year. And Ja sure loves playing against them.

Our friends at DraftKings have Ja Morant’s over/under at 28.5 points for Wednesday’s clash. In three of the last four regular season meetings, he’s cleared that mark. In all three postseason games he played against Golden State, he cleared that mark.

And those performances were against worse versions of the Warriors than this year’s team. In fairness, Memphis has lost three straight games but it’s not hard to convince yourself they’ll get up for this one and they are only briefly removed from an 11-game win streak.

Take Ja Morant’s over on 28.5 points and root for Memphis to help the Lakers in their playoff race for the second time in a week.

