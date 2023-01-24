Lakers Injury Update: Austin Reaves is ‘feeling good,’ Anthony Davis could return Wednesday

The Lakers treading water without Anthony Davis has been an impressive feat in its own right over the last month. That the back half of that stretch has also come without Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves — two of the team’s five best players through the first half of the season — adds to the improbability of them being on the fringes of the playoff race still.

Davis’ return was been forecast over the last two to three weeks and we’ll have more on that in a moment, but Reaves also appears set to return to the lineup. Specifically, Reaves addressed when his return would come in a recent piece by Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

As he walked around the concourse, he was mobbed by fans asking for photos, autographs and when he’d be back on the floor. (Reaves has missed the last nine games with a left hamstring strain). “Soon,” Reaves repeatedly said with a smile.

Reaves did provide some more concrete details about his timeline and where he stands in the rehab process as he works on returning from a tricky injury.

Reaves said his hamstring is progressing well. He sprinted for the first time on Monday, a solid step toward his impending return. “We’re going forward, moving forward,” Reaves said of his injury. “Progress. Feeling good.”

The even better news is that Reaves responded well to his workout on Monday as he went through another one on Tuesday prior to the Lakers’ game against the Clippers.

Austin Reaves said pregame he went through a full-speed non-contact workout today. Sprinted on his hamstring yesterday and will undergo strength testing tomorrow. All positive signs. — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 25, 2023

There isn’t a hard deadline like there appears to be with Davis, but it certainly seems like Reaves is going to be following him closely in returning to the court.

As for AD, his return is “imminent” and could be as early as Wednesday against the Spurs, as Dave McMenamin reported on NBA Today on Tuesday.

.@mcten says "its imminent" that Anthony Davis returns to play this week.



Could be as soon as Wednesday against the Spurs or that its "more likely" he plays Saturday vs. the Celtics (ABC game)#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/1vqRXiDFt7 — ' (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Ham was playfully coy when it came to whether Davis would make his return Wednesday, noting instead that he would be reevaluated early in the day and a decision would be made then.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Anthony Davis “had another great day today” and will be evaluated on Wednesday morning. Lakers play the Spurs on Wednesday night. — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 25, 2023

When asked if Anthony Davis will play tomorrow, Darvin Ham said he’ll be reevaluated in the morning. When asked again if AD will play vs. the Spurs, Ham made a record scratch noise and repeated that AD will be reevaluated tomorrow. — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) January 25, 2023

There would be some value to having Davis return on Wednesday versus Saturday, namely in the level of competition. The Spurs at home at Wednesday represent a match-up against one of the worst teams in the league that the Lakers have already beaten three times.

On Saturday, the Lakers will be playing in Boston against a Celtics side that is one of the best in the league. And it’ll be the start of a tough road trip that will also see stops in New York, Brooklyn and New Orleans.

There is no bad time to welcome Davis back to the fold, but there are better times. Giving him a bit more of a warm-up game at home would be ideal. At the same time, rushing his return at the literal final step would be very foolish.

Regardless, we’re close to seeing AD back in a Lakers jersey again this team nearly back to full strength.

