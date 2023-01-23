Dennis Schröder reacts to Lakers trade for Rui Hachimura while live on Twitch

Now that seemingly every single NBA player has a podcast, Dennis Schröder has recognized a market inefficiency: Sure, we could listen to a one-hour recording of him talking with a co-host about how much fun he’s having this season, but wouldn’t it be more riveting to watch him react in real-time to Kendrick Nunn getting shipped to Washington D.C. along with two second-round picks and a second-round pick swap in exchange for Rui Hachimura?

If the latest clip from his stream is any indication, it’s a worthy endeavor, because this is absolutely fascinating, must-watch footage:

Dennis Schroder finding out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade on his live Twitch stream. Awkward.pic.twitter.com/nuJm5aDW8x — ' (@_Talkin_NBA) January 24, 2023

For those that can’t watch with the sound on, the clip starts with Dennis finding out about the specifics of the trade from the comment section, which for the less Gen-Z-leaning among us, I understand is basically just the Woj or Shams alerts of Twitch streams.

“What trade? Rui? Oh no. Hell no. Rui for Kendrick Nunn? Oh my God. I gotta text Rui. I gotta text Kendrick Nunn.”

After Dennis got up from his desk setup, we get a seamless jump cut to him already sitting back in his chair, after which he said the following:

“That’s crazy man. The NBA, it’s a business. Insane.”

Who needs postgame press conferences or player-hosted podcasts when you can get this kind of unfiltered, candid reaction to a co-worker getting exiled to the Washington Wizards in real time on Schröder’s stream? Not me, that’s for sure. I will only be visiting DennisSchroder on Twitch for all my future NBA news and analysis needs.

The only other thing I know? I’ll definitely be helping Dennis with one subscriber of his daily goal of 100. At least, as soon as I can figure out how Twitch works.