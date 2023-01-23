LeBron James named Western Conference Player of the Week

LeBron James truly is hard to describe. On the brink of becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron earned his second Player of the Week honor for the month of January on Monday.

It comes on the heels of a week in which he averaged 35 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists and shot 51% from the field across four games, three of those being Lakers wins. He poured in a season-high 48 points against Houston to kick off the week, hitting 16 of his 25 shots and half of his 10 3-pointers.

He finished with 32 points in a loss to the Kings that had some controversy at the end, a recurring theme for the Lakers of late, before tallying 23 points in the team’s upset of the Grizzlies. He capped off the week with 37 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in an insane win over the Trail Blazers that saw them overcome a 25-point halftime deficit to earn as improbable a win as they come.

James also earned Player of the Week honors on Jan. 9 to kick off the new year. It’s his first two Player of the Week honors since Dec. of 2021 and only his second and third honors since March of 2020. It also has LeBron on course to potentially win Player of the Month honors for the first time since February of 2020.

Behind LeBron, the Lakers have surged back into playoff contention in January. The team is 6-3 in the nine games he has played and 7-4 overall in the month. With Anthony Davis’ return expected to come this week, the Lakers not only treaded water with the big man out but gained ground back in the Western Conference postseason picture.

Almost all of that is due to James, who continues to be an absolute marvel for both the Lakers and the league as a whole.

