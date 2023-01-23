Patrick Beverley won the latest battle against Damian Lillard and wants everyone to know

Across his many years in the NBA, Patrick Beverley has accrued a rival or two along the way. Russell Westbrook went from fiercest villain to best of friends (allegedly) this season, leaving really only one man to capture Pat Bev’s ire.

Damian Lillard.

The two have had some memorable run-ins but none more so in the bubble when the Clippers and Blazers jawed at one another throughout. The rivalry renewed yet again on Sunday and it didn’t disappoint.

The first jab came in a kerfuffle during the first half when Dame gave him a colorful warning.

Dame and Pat Bev chirping pic.twitter.com/NLANKDRE79 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2023

At that point, Lillard and the Blazers went nuclear, outscoring the Lakers 31-8 the rest of the half. Pat Bev appeared to have started a war he could not win.

Then, an uno reverse card was played by the Lakers as they unfurled one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history. Through it all, Dame had virtually no response, finishing the night 5-17 from the field and 3-13 from the 3-point line. In the second half as the Lakers were making their run, Lillard was just 3-10.

As the final seconds ticked away with the Lakers icing away the victory, Pat Bev made sure everyone knew what time it wasn’t.

Pat Bev mocks Dame Time pic.twitter.com/W1KwsyTqwm — dave (@nbadaves) January 23, 2023

After the game, Beverley was asked about Dame’s poor shooting night and he made sure everyone knew that he was the reason for the struggles. When asked about Dame’s “slow shooting night” by the Lakers’ own Mike Trudell, Beverley interrupted the question to clear the air.

“Hold up,” Beverley said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “If he would have cooked me, you would have said I couldn’t guard him. But he misses a couple shots and it’s a slow shooting night. Nah, just say I did a good job on Dame. It sound better.”

Now, Beverley would go on to credit the entire team for their effort in the win, to his credit. And Dennis Schröder, Russell Westbrook and Troy Brown Jr. all had a hand in slowing him down.

But it was Pat Bev who was going to get the last laugh on the night. It’s everything you expect — and, honestly, want — from Pat Bev. Now, when the Blazers host the Lakers again on Feb. 13, will Dame be ready to potentially drop 50 on the Lakers? Probably, but that’s a problem for the future Lakers as they present ones, Beverley included, are celebrating a miraculous win.

For more Lakers talk, subscribe to the Silver Screen and Roll podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Podcasts. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.