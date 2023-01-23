Discussion Thread for Non Lakers Games: Week of January 23th to Jan 27th

Welcome to Week 15 of the NBA season and this upcoming weeks of games will be very important to the Lakers and other teams in the league as the Lakers could get back Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves back this week. Also a factor is the trade deadline on February 9th 2023. So a very important week for all teams. That being said lets look at the Non Lakers games in this vitally important week.

January 23rd

Milwaukee Bucks vs Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Chicago Bulls on NBA TV at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings on NBA TV at 10:30 PM ET

Poll Which game should we watch today Bucks vs Pistons

Celtics vs Magic

Hawks vs Bulls

Timberwolves vs Rockets

Hornets vs Jazz

Spurs vs Trail Blazers

Grizzlies vs Kings vote view results 0% Bucks vs Pistons (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Magic (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Bulls (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Hornets vs Jazz (0 votes)

0% Spurs vs Trail Blazers (0 votes)

100% Grizzlies vs Kings (2 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

January 24th

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets vs Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET

Poll Which game should we watch today? Bulls vs Pacers

Celtics vs Heat

Cavs vs Knicks

Nuggets vs Pelicans

Wizards vs Mavs

Hornets vs Suns vote view results 0% Bulls vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Celtics vs Heat (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Knicks (0 votes)

50% Nuggets vs Pelicans (1 vote)

50% Wizards vs Mavs (1 vote)

0% Hornets vs Suns (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

January 25th

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN at 7:30 PM ET

Washington Wizards vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET

Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors on ESPN at 10:00 PM ET

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Pacers vs Magic

Nets vs 76ers

Wizards vs Rockets

Nuggets vs Bucks

Timberwolves vs Pelicans

Hawks vs Thunder

Grizzlies vs Warriors

Jazz vs Trail Blazers

Raptors vs Kings vote view results 100% Pacers vs Magic (1 vote)

0% Nets vs 76ers (0 votes)

0% Wizards vs Rockets (0 votes)

0% Nuggets vs Bucks (0 votes)

0% Timberwolves vs Pelicans (0 votes)

0% Hawks vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Warriors (0 votes)

0% Jazz vs Trail Blazers (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Kings (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

January 26th

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics on TNT at 7:30 PM ET

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET

Chicago Bulls vs Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns on TNT at 10:00 PM ET

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers at 10:30 pm ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Knicks vs Celtics

Pistons vs Nets

Bulls vs Hornets

Cavs vs Rockets

Mavs vs Suns

Spurs vs LA Clippers vote view results 0% Knicks vs Celtics (0 votes)

0% Pistons vs Nets (0 votes)

0% Bulls vs Hornets (0 votes)

0% Cavs vs Rockets (0 votes)

100% Mavs vs Suns (1 vote)

0% Spurs vs LA Clippers (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

January 27th

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA TV at 7:30 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors on NBA TV at 10:00 PM ET

Poll What game should we watch today? Bucks vs Pacers

Grizzlies vs Timberwolves

Magic vs Heat

Cavs vs Thunder

Raptors vs Warriors vote view results 0% Bucks vs Pacers (0 votes)

0% Grizzlies vs Timberwolves (0 votes)

100% Magic vs Heat (1 vote)

0% Cavs vs Thunder (0 votes)

0% Raptors vs Warriors (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Spurs and Trail Blazers should be fun. Back and forth offenses going at each other. Wizards vs Mavs. Kuz vs Luka. Should be exciting and frentic. Warriors vs Grizzlies. Will the Grizzlies bounce back from their loss to the Suns against the Warriors? Mavs vs Suns. Booker vs Luka go another round.

Conversation Rules

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it.

Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads.

Anything else goes.

Have at it in the comments for this week's slate of games!

When I am not posting ridiculous trades on here you can find me talking about Nintendo, LGBT content, music and the Lakers on my Twitter.

You can follow Alexis on Twitter at @BeautifulShy_RS.