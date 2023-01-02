The Lakers can’t need huge nights from LeBron James to merely compete

Following their 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and when including their contest against the Nuggets where Anthony Davis left early due to injury, the Lakers are now ten games into their life without their star big man.

Although it’s been ugly at times, their 5-5 record during this stretch is more than just respectable as they still find themselves on the precipice of the play-in tournament. As of this article, the team is only two games out of the final play-in spot and just four games out of sixth-place in the Western Conference.

Things could have easily nosedived the moment Davis’ injury prognosis was announced. They still could, of course, but they haven't yet. And that is an important development as the team that many were quick to bury still has a pulse thanks to LeBron James. The Lakers’ very own Dr. Frankenstein, shocking the roster back to life with his sheer absurdness.

After a consecutive 40-plus point scoring effort, James has helped keep his squad stay afloat during Davis’ absence. But with still no firm timetable for the star’s return, James will be tasked with continuing to shoulder the load ahead of their next leg of games.

Regardless of the amount of haymakers James consistently lands on Father Time, it will likely be up to the rest of the team and front office to provide some help in order to keep treading water.

Even though the likes of Thomas Bryant and Austin Reaves have provided timely contributions recently, it may eventually come down to the arrival — and caliber — of external reinforcements that determines the team’s fate going forward. This brings us to today’s episode.

On this edition of Talk-O-Tuesday, hosts Alex Padilla and Alex Regla recapped the Lakers’ win over the Hornets, James’ incredible production of late and where the team currently stands within what remains a wide-open Western Conference.

The duo also discussed how Bryant has fared in Davis’ absence, the inclusion of more size on the wing propelling the team and then offer a look-ahead at the club’s home-heavy upcoming schedule.

